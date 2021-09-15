Munguia to fight Rosado before Derevyanchenko WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed the acceptance of request made by middleweight Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) to proceed with his contracted fight in October against Gabe Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) and then proceed with the final WBC elimination bout versus Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs). Weights from Montebello, California Omar Juarez returns Sunday

