WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed the acceptance of request made by middleweight Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) to proceed with his contracted fight in October against Gabe Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) and then proceed with the final WBC elimination bout versus Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Rosado and Munguia will be a sloppy slugfest matchup. Rosado has overcome obstacles in some fights and managed to pull off upsets, but I feel Munguia’s youth and perseverance will be a driving force that will keep the fight active and busy. Winner? My guess, Munguia in a split decision.
Agreed. Wonder how many fights this kid needs to take in a top dog. He could fight Boo Boo right now. Now that’s at least 3 fights away. And this fight is setting up a fight with a guy coming off 2 losses. Crazy!
I agree with your comment, I like both fighters and it should be a good fight. I’m leaning toward a knockout in favor of Munguia. They are not going to run away from each other that’s for sure.
Rosado should be able to test him and possibly pull off the upset but my guess is he loses on cuts..
Munguia is going to chop him up! Being that I’m PR & Mexican I love the matchup, however Munguia’s power and youth should prevail! Less mileage too…..