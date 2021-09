Weights from Montebello, California Serhi Bohachuk 158.2 vs. Raphael Igbokwe 156.8

Ali Akhmedov 170 vs. David Zegarra 173.4

Rafawel Simonyan 195.6 vs. Adrian Taylor 197.6

Adrian Corona 131.4 vs. Daniel Robles 130.6

Elvina White 134.8 vs. Chelsey Anderson 134.8 Venue: Quiet Cannon Event Center, Montebello, California

Promoter: RJJ Boxing

TV: UFC Fightpass Munguia to fight Rosado before Derevyanchenko

