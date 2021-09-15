The World Boxing Association (WBA) informed all promoters today that all matters related to the North America Boxing Association (NABA) will be managed by Gary Shaw starting next month. Former NABA chair George Martinez resigned his position last October and was recently appointed as the new IBF Rankings Committee Chairman.

North America is a very active and important area for the WBA throughout history, for that reason the WBA is working to re-establish relations and make effective communication channels available to promoters through the WBA’s chief of staff Gary Shaw. The WBA informed promoters, boxers and managers in North America that the upcoming rankings, championships, and everything related to the regional body will be uploaded and published on the WBA website on October 1.