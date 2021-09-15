The World Boxing Association (WBA) informed all promoters today that all matters related to the North America Boxing Association (NABA) will be managed by Gary Shaw starting next month. Former NABA chair George Martinez resigned his position last October and was recently appointed as the new IBF Rankings Committee Chairman.
North America is a very active and important area for the WBA throughout history, for that reason the WBA is working to re-establish relations and make effective communication channels available to promoters through the WBA’s chief of staff Gary Shaw. The WBA informed promoters, boxers and managers in North America that the upcoming rankings, championships, and everything related to the regional body will be uploaded and published on the WBA website on October 1.
Gary Shaw is still around, huh. Hadn’t heard that name in a while. Wth is NABA? Another sanctioning body with sanctioning fees?
Last time I saw Gary Shaw he had lost a bunch of weight. Good for him.
I believe the NABA is the North American subcategory within the WBA universe. Perhaps like a State HS sport will have regions and then within that conferences. So they will have their own acronym for N. America, then one for Asia, S. America, etc that sounds a little different than whatever the IBF, WBC has named.