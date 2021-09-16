Super welterweight Jesus Correa (14-0, 14 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Jesus Acosta (15-4-1, 10 KOs) to claim the WBA Fedecaribe belt on Wednesday night in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Correa knocked his opponent down in the first round with a right to the head and from then on showed his dominance at all times. In the sixth round, Correa increased his punch volume and sent Acosta to the canvas again. Correa then pounced on top of Acosta and his ruthless barrage forced the Acosta corner to throw in the towel.

Female super featherweight Karla Ramos (7-9, 2 KO) won the WBA Fedelatin title by defeating world champion Liliana Palmera (29-14-3, 16 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 99-91, 100-91, 98-92.