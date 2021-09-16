Since no agreements were reached between the parties during the 30-day free negotiation period, the WBA has scheduled two purse bids for Monday, September 27. WBA Championships Committee Chairman Carlos Chavez will be directing the auctions, which will be carried out over the Zoom platform.

For the mandatory bout between the WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian and official challenger Luis Concepción, the minimum bid will be USD $80,000.00 with a split of 55% for Dalakian and 45% for Concepción.

For the mandatory bout between the WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez and official challenger Chris Colbert, the minimum bid will be USD $120,000 with a split of 55% for Gutierrez and 45% for Colbert.

Concepción and Gutierrez became mandatory challengers when their interim titles became vacant due to the WBA world title reduction plan.