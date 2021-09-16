September 16, 2021
Boxing News

Arum Bullish on Berlanga

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum believes WBA #6, WBO #7 super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs) could be the one to eventually derail WBC, WBA, WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs), but not yet. “I don’t think anybody beats Canelo,” Arum told SkySports. “He’s just that good. Maybe in two years or a year and a half, Berlanga [could].”

Arum said Berlanga will next appear on the October 9 Fury-Wilder undercard, then on December 11 in New York City, and finally invade Puerto Rico early next year. “He is a New Yorker of Puerto Rican origin,” said Arum. “He will fight in Puerto Rico where he is enormously popular.”

WBA schedules two purse purse bids

