Mikey-Martin, Whyte-Wallin, Parker-Chisora on tap
DAZN and Matchroom have announced three premium fights nights to add to an ever-increasing fall fight schedule, live and worldwide on DAZN:
October 16: Former four-weight world ruler Mikey Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) returns to action against European super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (38-2, 13 KOs) at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA.
October 30: WBC interim heavyweight world champion Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) faces Otto Wallin (21-1-0-1, 14 KOs) at the O2 in London.
December 18: Heavyweights Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) and Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) rematch at the AO Arena in Manchester.
Full card details will be released soon.
Devils night looks like we will get a legitimate threat to see who challenges the top guys! Not sure why we have an interim title when Fury is WBC champion but this should line them up hopefully
Whyte’s had that belt twice now. They should have vacated it when he lost to Povetkin. It still figures to be awhile before he gets his shot. If Fury wins, he’s probably going after Joshua and if Wilder wins, we might get Wilder-Fury 4.