Mikey-Martin, Whyte-Wallin, Parker-Chisora on tap

DAZN and Matchroom have announced three premium fights nights to add to an ever-increasing fall fight schedule, live and worldwide on DAZN:

October 16: Former four-weight world ruler Mikey Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) returns to action against European super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (38-2, 13 KOs) at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, CA.

October 30: WBC interim heavyweight world champion Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) faces Otto Wallin (21-1-0-1, 14 KOs) at the O2 in London.

December 18: Heavyweights Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) and Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) rematch at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Full card details will be released soon.