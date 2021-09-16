When Mikey Garcia returns to action on October 16 against Sandor Martin at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California, the undercard will feature not one, but two light flyweight world title bouts.
WBO 108lb king Elwin Soto (19-1 13 KOs) puts his crown on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez (22-3-1 13 KOs) and WBA 108lb ruler Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2 10 KOs) defends his strap against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (13-0 9 KOs).
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 17). DAZN will televise worldwide.
They were attempting to make Soto-Kyoguchi, I thought, but they both got ordered to make mandatories. And here Soto is fighting on the same card as Kyoguchi’s mandatory, Bermudez. Maybe they will end up fighting, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rodriguez beats Bermudez.
Garcia a total blown career how long was he idle in his prime almost 3 years. Now he has been off another year and a half and comes back to fight a nobody. Plus stepping up to fight Spence a fight he had no chance.