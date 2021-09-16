When Mikey Garcia returns to action on October 16 against Sandor Martin at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California, the undercard will feature not one, but two light flyweight world title bouts.

WBO 108lb king Elwin Soto (19-1 13 KOs) puts his crown on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez (22-3-1 13 KOs) and WBA 108lb ruler Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2 10 KOs) defends his strap against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (13-0 9 KOs).

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 17). DAZN will televise worldwide.