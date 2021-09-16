Undefeated 122-pound world champions are set for a unification clash as WBC champion Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa and WBO champion Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. will battle in the Showtime main event Saturday, November 27 in the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Figueroa and Fulton were originally scheduled to face each other this Saturday before the fight was pushed back due to a positive COVID-19 test for Figueroa.

The telecast also features undefeated super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem battling Eduardo Baez in the 10-round co-main event. Opening the telecast, unbeaten rising bantamweight contender Gary Antonio Russell takes on Alejandro Barrios in a 10-round showdown.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date with no action needed. For ticketholders unable to attend, a refund for the tickets can be requested through October 17, 2021. Once the refund window is closed, all sales are final.

