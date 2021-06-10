The World Boxing Council has created a special Freedom Belt to commemorate “Juneteenth.” It will be presented to the winner of the bout between WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel on June 19th in Houston. The Juneteenth Freedom Belt is epitomized by the famous quote of journalist Jimmy Cannon about Joe Louis, which said: “Joe is a credit to his race…The Human Race!”