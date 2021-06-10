The World Boxing Council has created a special Freedom Belt to commemorate “Juneteenth.” It will be presented to the winner of the bout between WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel on June 19th in Houston. The Juneteenth Freedom Belt is epitomized by the famous quote of journalist Jimmy Cannon about Joe Louis, which said: “Joe is a credit to his race…The Human Race!”
This is actually a nice one especially since it says,
“Joe is a credit to his race…The Human Race!”
Anyone seen that video from the 80’s called “Joe Louis, For All Time”. Beautifully done!
@Arturo Thanks for the heads-up on that Louis documentary. Just finished watching it. Have seen several on Louis, that was definitely one of the better ones.
Another belt?
They trying to match the WBA………
WBA = “We’ll Belt Anybody.”
Yay! Another belt!!