Undisputed 154lb women’s champion Claressa Shields’ makes her MMA debut tonight in Altantic City against 3-6 Brittney Elkin tonight in ESPN2/ESPN+.
Tomorrow night, P4P best woman boxer Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will face pro-debuting Valentia Garcia in another MMA fight in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, on UFC Fight Pass.
Boxing ain’t MMA.
If you’re not used to being on your back during a fight, you may be in trouble……………
I hear you but Holly Holmes had an amazing take down defense and destroyed Ronda Rousey. Shields has to be taken down first to worry about how difficulty it is. She’s training with Jon Jones (goat). She in pretty good company.
In my opinion, Shields cherry-picked this opponent to test the MMA waters. I would have done the same thing if I were a promoter and/or manager.
hmmm. Its not called “cherry-picking” its called making your MMA debut. Who do you want her to fight Amanda Nunes?
If you say you are the G.O.A.T. I’d imagine you should fight the best. No?