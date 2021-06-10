Shields and Serrano test MMA waters Undisputed 154lb women’s champion Claressa Shields’ makes her MMA debut tonight in Altantic City against 3-6 Brittney Elkin tonight in ESPN2/ESPN+. Tomorrow night, P4P best woman boxer Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will face pro-debuting Valentia Garcia in another MMA fight in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, on UFC Fight Pass. WBC unveils Freedom belt Charlo-Montiel press conference

