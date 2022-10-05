Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have an added incentive to be victorious on October 15. The winner will claim the new WBC ‘Elizabethan Belt.’ The belt is a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after the original fight date was postponed due to a 10-day period of national mourning for the late British monarch following her passing two days before the initial September 10 event at The O2 in London, England.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said, “Queen Elizabeth II will live forever in our hearts and minds. The boxing world unites to render homage to one of the greatest human beings that ever lived, here where boxing was born.”