Welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) will return to the ring as the co-feature to Saturday on October 29’s 12-round main event match between former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated lightweight William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs). Rocha will defend his NABO welterweight title against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-round fight to be broadcast worldwide on DAZN and live from the Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Alexis Rocha: “All I care about is stepping into the ring and knocking out my opponents. That is my mindset. As long as I keep knocking opponents out, knocking them down, making them quit, or breaking them down, my opportunities will come and eventually none of the top names will be able to ignore me. That is my mission and that is all I care about. I’m coming for every top fighter.”

Jesus Perez: “This is a great opportunity for me. I know the odds are stacked against me, but I will be more than ready on Oct. 29! Let’s hope my opponent is as well so we can give the fans a show.”