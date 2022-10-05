David Morrell opponent named WBA regular super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. returns to his adopted hometown of Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5, to headline a Showtime-televised card from The Armory. Morrell (7-0, 6 KOs) will defend his world title against unbeaten WBA #1 contender Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs). Rocha added to Diaz-Zepeda card Like this: Like Loading...

