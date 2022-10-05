October 5, 2022
Boxing News

Ramirez-Magdaleno clash in Loma co-feature

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez, the southpaw fighting pride of Cienfuegos, Cuba, is on the precipice of a featherweight title shot. In order to earn that opportunity, Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) will have to take care of business against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Ramirez-Magdaleno is the co-feature to the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz main event, streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

  • I remember Magdaleno had won an eliminator to fight Navarrete but passed on the title shot because the money was low. He’s been pretty stagnant sinc then, one fight in the last two years, hopefully he goes all in on this one and makes the most of it.

