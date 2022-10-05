Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez, the southpaw fighting pride of Cienfuegos, Cuba, is on the precipice of a featherweight title shot. In order to earn that opportunity, Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) will have to take care of business against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Ramirez-Magdaleno is the co-feature to the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz main event, streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.