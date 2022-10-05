Promoter Eddie Hearn is not planning to cancel Saturday’s BBBofC-prohibited Eubank-Benn clash without a fight.

“It’s with the lawyers, going backwards and forwards right now,” said Hearn during a public workout today in London. “Both guys signed up to a multitude of testing for this fight. The UKAD testing, which is obviously the testing agency the British Boxing Board of Control use and are governed by, have all been clear and negative and there was an adverse finding on a VADA test previously. So there’s not been an official doping violation. There’s a process that has to be gone through.

“Conor Benn is not suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control. Ultimately, he can’t be because he’s passed all the tests from UKAD. But clearly, the British Boxing Board of Control will take a position on it and we’ll deal with the lawyers.

* * *

“There is currently no reason in terms of suspension or violations that the fight should not take place. You remember a situation with Billy Joe Saunders, where he actually tested positive with VADA before the Andrade fight and the Board did not suspend him because they don’t recognize VADA, but Massachusetts did. So there’s a complicated process to go through.

“Eubank-Benn is the fight, ultimately if that fight doesn’t take place nor will the show. But we have to see where we go from here because if the board aren’t suspending Conor Benn and they won’t suspend Conor Benn – they don’t have the right to under their jurisdiction with the tests he’s been passing with UKAD – then if they’re not allowing the fight when do they allow the fight?

“Are we saying there’s a delay while you want to have a hearing and we postpone the fight for two weeks, three weeks, four weeks? You’re not going to suspend Conor Benn, so at some point the fight is going to take place!”