BRITISH BOXING BOARD OF CONTROL STATEMENT
On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing. That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022.
ROBERT W. SMITH
General Secretary
BRITISH BOXING BOARD OF CONTROL
I thought that would happen. They can’t let him fight and then he wins by heavy ko or something and then Eubank immediately sues them for licensing him. Maybe see if Felix Cash or Connor Coyle is interested in fighting Eubank?? Eubank – Cash might actually be pretty decent.
“….is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing.”
– How?
– Why?
Because of the failed drug test – I answered my own questions……
There goes my weekend! Smh
Kenny, don’t fret, my brother!
We still have the triple header on showtime!
Not the fight in question, but at least it’s something.