BRITISH BOXING BOARD OF CONTROL STATEMENT

On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing. That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022.

ROBERT W. SMITH

General Secretary

BRITISH BOXING BOARD OF CONTROL