World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman welcomed a strong return of worldwide activity throughout the World, with some excellent fights, punctuated by KOs.

Alexander Povotkin won the Interim heavyweight title and the Diamond Belt with a single explosive left uppercut, which knocked Dillian Whyte unconscious. Mauricio described it as: “Punch of the Decade,” saying one punch changed everything. Cecilia Braekhus lost her undisputed welterweight title and the chance of surpassing the seven-decade record of Joe Louis of 25 title defenses, being defeated via UD by a hard working, determined and effective Jessica McCaskill. Congratulating Jessica for a great performance, Mauricio said that Cecilia is now resting and considering her future. Age is one factor and the other was a very long six months away from home training.

He also described the rematch between Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon, which Katie again won, as a fight of the very highest quality, with the possibility of a trilogy down the road, yet not a direct rematch.

Also, Joe Smith Jr`s TKO win over Eleider Alvarez, observing Alvarez could well be in the final moments of his career. And the surprise win of Hugo “Chacal” Hernandez with a UD over Daniel Valladares. Successful remote judging with six in total for fights, using the new dynamics. The most important criteria is transparency via training and evaluation, as bad decisions really hurt Boxing.

The momentum is maintained with the long-awaited WBC super lightweight defense of Carlos Ramirez against Viktor Postol, which has twice been derailed due to the pandemic.

A platform for donations has been established following the devastating explosion in Lebanon. It`s called Global Aid for Lebanon, reinforced by Global Citizen and the World Food Program. Donations which are directly channeled to the Red Crescent, The Children`s Cancer Center of Lebanon and the UN World Food Program which are helping in the midst of this terrible disaster. It`s an opportunity to help Lebanon in a time of deep sorrow and very great need.

WBC bantamweight champion Mariana “Barby” Juarez was a guest on Martes a Café, explaining the challenges of training during the pandemic and about the continued ambition to defend her title against Jackie Nava, in front of their fans, who`ve long awaited this clash of quality and experience.

David Benavidez who lost his WBC super middleweight crown on the scales is now ranked number one in the light heavyweight division. He will undergo a physical examination measuring body fat.

The discussion delved into comebacks which can be divided into exhibitions and career resumptions. In the case of Oscar De La Hoya, who wants to revamp his boxing career, he’s been out of the ring for twelve years and will be subject to extensive examinations in applying for a license, with safety being the priority, as one punch can change a life.