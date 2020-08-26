August 26, 2020
Boxing Results

Torres, Dominguez remain unbeaten

In a clash for the vacant WBC youth silver lightweight title, Luis Torres (10-0, 8 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Jose Luis Vazquez (10-2, 3 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. It looked like it might be a short night when Torres floored Vazquez at the end of round one, but the bout went the full ten. The scores were announced as 79-72, 76-73, 77-72. Unusual scoring for a ten round fight.

In the co-feature, unbeaten welterweight Santiago Dominguez (22-0, 17 KOs) scored a first round KO over late sub Adalberto “Terrible” Borquez (30-20-1, 27 KOs). Borquez down 3x. Time was 2:49. Dominguez won the vacant WBC Fecarbox title.

Unbeaten welterweight Jermone Jones, Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Mario Israel Vera (6-2, 0 KOs). Time was 1:01.

Tszyu dominates and stops Horn in eight
WBC Tuesday Coffee

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>