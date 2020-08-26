In a clash for the vacant WBC youth silver lightweight title, Luis Torres (10-0, 8 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Jose Luis Vazquez (10-2, 3 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. It looked like it might be a short night when Torres floored Vazquez at the end of round one, but the bout went the full ten. The scores were announced as 79-72, 76-73, 77-72. Unusual scoring for a ten round fight.

In the co-feature, unbeaten welterweight Santiago Dominguez (22-0, 17 KOs) scored a first round KO over late sub Adalberto “Terrible” Borquez (30-20-1, 27 KOs). Borquez down 3x. Time was 2:49. Dominguez won the vacant WBC Fecarbox title.

Unbeaten welterweight Jermone Jones, Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Mario Israel Vera (6-2, 0 KOs). Time was 1:01.