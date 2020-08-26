By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In a grudge showdown, IBF #6, WBO #9, WBC #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a dominating eighth round TKO over former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-3-1, 13 KOs) on Wednesday night at Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland, Australia. Tszyu rocked Horn in round three, then floored Horn with a left hook. Tszyu continued to punish Horn as the bout progressed. Horn went to a knee after a body shot in round six. The beatdown lasted for two more rounds. The bout was finally halted after round eight.

“I want everyone to know my name’s Tim, not ‘the son’…this is a young man’s sport and I was better this time,” said Tszyu afterward. “It was an honor to share the ring with Jeff.”

Horn stated, “Tim was young, hungry, he’s an absolute champion…he’s now is the #1 in Australia. He wasn’t before this. He was saying he was but he certainly earned it now.”

Tszyu retains his IBF Australasian and WBO global belts.

Unbeaten middleweight Issac Hardman (7-0, 6 KOs) blasted out formerly world-ranked Jamie Weetch (12-3, 5 KOs) in the first round. Time was 2:20. Weetch down twice.

Unbeaten lightweight Liam Wilson (7-0, 5 KOs) knocked out 2012 Olympian Jackson Woods (4-2-1, 4 KOs) in round two. Time 2:42. Wilson dropped Woods in both rounds one and two.

Middleweight Joel Camilleri (19-6-1, 8 KOs) outboxed Adam Copland (5-2, 3 KOs) over eight rounds. Camilleri dropped Copland in round two and went on to win 79-73, 78-73, 79-73.

Female super bantamweight Shannon O’Connell (19-6-1, 10 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Kylie Fulmer (7-1, 6 KOs) in round seven to claim the vacant Australian belt.