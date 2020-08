ESPN+ Weights from England Lewis Crocker 145.5 vs. Louis Greene 146.4

(WBO European welterweight title) Darren Tetley 146.5 vs. Liam Taylor 146.75

Lee McGregor 121.9 vs. Ryan Walker 121.75

Fearghus Quinn 163 vs. Robbie Chapman 162.25

Gary Cully 139.75 vs. Craig Woodruff 139.25

James McGivern 133.5 vs. Jamie Quinn 135.5 Venue: Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England

Promoter: MTK

