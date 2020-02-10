In his El Heraldo newspaper column, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced that from now on only world championship and silver championship fights will be sanctioned for the twelve round distance. Fights for other WBC titles will be contested over ten rounds or even eight rounds. This was approved unanimously by the WBC Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the WBC Medical Committee.

In 1983, the WBC under the guidance of Mauricio’s father José Sulaiman reduced the length of world championship fights from fifteen rounds to twelve rounds. Now 37 years later, the WBC has taken the next step to protect boxers.