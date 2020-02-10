February 10, 2020
Boxing News

Unbeaten heavyweights collide Feb 21

On February 21, Russian heavyweight Apti Davtaev (19-0-1, 18 KOs) will make a quick return to the ring in an eight-round showdown against fellow undefeated John Napari (21-0, 15 KOs) of Accra, Ghana. Davtaev-Naparias will be a chief supporting bout on an Akhmat Promotions event at the Dynamo Palace of Sports in Krylatskoye, Moscow, featuring undefeated Russian super welterweight champion Islam “The Sniper” Edisultanov’s (9-0, 6 KOs) domestic battle against Evgeny Terentiev (15-2, 7 KOs).

Davtaev was last seen January 10 of this year, scoring a TKO3 over Keith Barr at Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City.

James Ali Bashir attacker reaches plea deal
WBC to reduce length of regional title fights

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>