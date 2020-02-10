On February 21, Russian heavyweight Apti Davtaev (19-0-1, 18 KOs) will make a quick return to the ring in an eight-round showdown against fellow undefeated John Napari (21-0, 15 KOs) of Accra, Ghana. Davtaev-Naparias will be a chief supporting bout on an Akhmat Promotions event at the Dynamo Palace of Sports in Krylatskoye, Moscow, featuring undefeated Russian super welterweight champion Islam “The Sniper” Edisultanov’s (9-0, 6 KOs) domestic battle against Evgeny Terentiev (15-2, 7 KOs).

Davtaev was last seen January 10 of this year, scoring a TKO3 over Keith Barr at Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City.