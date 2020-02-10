February 10, 2020
Boxing News

Anthony Yarde returns with a TKO win

Former light heavyweight world title challenger Anthony Yarde (19-1, 18 KOs) returned to the ring in an under-the-radar bout last Saturday at the Discoteca Memphis in Madrid, Spain. Currently rated WBO #6, Yarde dropped Diego Jair Ramirez (4-49-3, 3 KOs) in round two and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Yarde last fought six months ago against Sergey Kovalev.

WBC to reduce length of regional title fights
Boxing back in Managua February 28

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Yarde should fight a few more guys with a record like this and then he can get another world title shot against a guy he is not ready for.

    Reply

  • This is what is necessary for Mr. Yarde to rebuild? Off TV – ballroom type – engagement. Only he and his team know what he had to deal with since his outing with Mr. Kovalev. How has he been thinking, speaking and engaging in sparring. This is what many fighters today don’t do, but Archie Moore did. Accept any venue, while mastering your craft on any day to continue building. My only hiccup is the lighting. It appears too dark for competition. ©️Coach Hilario 2019

    Reply

  • So is Yarde still with Warren? It seems strange (if he is) that he’s not on the Wilder/Fury card.
    And yes he should be fighting a better opponent

    Reply
    • >