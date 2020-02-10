Former light heavyweight world title challenger Anthony Yarde (19-1, 18 KOs) returned to the ring in an under-the-radar bout last Saturday at the Discoteca Memphis in Madrid, Spain. Currently rated WBO #6, Yarde dropped Diego Jair Ramirez (4-49-3, 3 KOs) in round two and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Yarde last fought six months ago against Sergey Kovalev.

