Former light heavyweight world title challenger Anthony Yarde (19-1, 18 KOs) returned to the ring in an under-the-radar bout last Saturday at the Discoteca Memphis in Madrid, Spain. Currently rated WBO #6, Yarde dropped Diego Jair Ramirez (4-49-3, 3 KOs) in round two and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Yarde last fought six months ago against Sergey Kovalev.
–
Wow a fighter ranked n°6 WBO who is fighting a guy with a 4 win 49 loss record !!!
Shameful
Well said. Not sure of the logic of this except to build some confidence, get the kinks out of a Yarde’s current style of fighting after being off for a while, or maybe someone needs some pocket change for fast food. Who knows.
Yarde should fight a few more guys with a record like this and then he can get another world title shot against a guy he is not ready for.
This is what is necessary for Mr. Yarde to rebuild? Off TV – ballroom type – engagement. Only he and his team know what he had to deal with since his outing with Mr. Kovalev. How has he been thinking, speaking and engaging in sparring. This is what many fighters today don’t do, but Archie Moore did. Accept any venue, while mastering your craft on any day to continue building. My only hiccup is the lighting. It appears too dark for competition. ©️Coach Hilario 2019
What took him so long to stop somebody with a record like that?
So is Yarde still with Warren? It seems strange (if he is) that he’s not on the Wilder/Fury card.
And yes he should be fighting a better opponent
speechless