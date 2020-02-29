By Gabriel F. Cordero

The World Boxing Council has made a world championship belt as a tribute to the late basketball great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who died days ago in a tragic helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

Unlike the traditional gold and green, this world championship belt is in the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA team where Kobe played his entire professional career, and includes numbers 8 and 24 along with photographs of Kobe and Gigi.

A source has told Fightnews.com® that there are plans to present the belt to Kobe’s family soon.