February 29, 2020
Boxing Results

Seldin, Takam victorious on Long Island

Super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (25-1, 21 KOs) scored a seventh round stoppage against late sub Luis Florez (25-16, 21 KOs) on Friday night at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Heavyweight Carlos Takam (38-5-1, 28 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Fabio Maldonado (26-4, 25 KOs).

WBC to give homage belt to Kobe family
Alamo tops Castaneda to retain NABO belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Seldin is a BUM. He’s so fortunate to have caught Zab Judah as a beyond shot fighter, this guy would not have carried Zabs jock strap when he was in his prime and still took him almost the full distance to get him out of there.

    Reply
    • >