Seldin, Takam victorious on Long Island Super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (25-1, 21 KOs) scored a seventh round stoppage against late sub Luis Florez (25-16, 21 KOs) on Friday night at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Heavyweight Carlos Takam (38-5-1, 28 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Fabio Maldonado (26-4, 25 KOs). WBC to give homage belt to Kobe family Alamo tops Castaneda to retain NABO belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

