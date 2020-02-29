Super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (25-1, 21 KOs) scored a seventh round stoppage against late sub Luis Florez (25-16, 21 KOs) on Friday night at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.
Heavyweight Carlos Takam (38-5-1, 28 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Fabio Maldonado (26-4, 25 KOs).
Seldin is a BUM. He’s so fortunate to have caught Zab Judah as a beyond shot fighter, this guy would not have carried Zabs jock strap when he was in his prime and still took him almost the full distance to get him out of there.