Photos: Scott Foster

In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, WBO #8 ranked Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (18-0-1, 12 KOs) scored a ten round majority decision over Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Castaneda brought tremendous pressure, but two of the three judges preferred the work of ring technician Alamo by wide margins. Scores were 98-92, 99-93 for Aiama, while the third judge saw a more accurate 95-95. Alamo retained his NABO title.

Unbeaten featherweight Orlando “Zurdo De Oro” Gonzalez (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a fourth round KO against Charlie Serrano (16-6-2, 5 KOs). Gonzalez put Serrano on the deck in round three and down for the count at 2:20 of round four.

Unbeaten lightweight Henry “Moncho” Lebron (11-0, 9 KOs) outscored Recky Dulay (11-8, 8 KOs) over eight rounds.

