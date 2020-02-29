February 29, 2020
Boxing Results

Alamo tops Castaneda to retain NABO belt

Photos: Scott Foster

In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, WBO #8 ranked Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (18-0-1, 12 KOs) scored a ten round majority decision over Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

WBO #8 ranked Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (18-0-1, 12 KOs) scored a ten round majority decision over Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-1, 8 KOs) on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Castaneda applied consistent pressure on Alamo, but was a step behind throughout. Scores were 98-92, 99-93 for Alamo, with the dissenting third judge scoring the bout 95-95. Alamo retained his NABO title.

Unbeaten featherweight Orlando “Zurdo De Oro” Gonzalez (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a fourth round KO against Charlie Serrano (16-6-2, 5 KOs). Gonzalez put Serrano on the deck in round three and down for the count at 2:20 of round four.

Unbeaten lightweight Henry “Moncho” Lebron (11-0, 9 KOs) outscored Recky Dulay (11-8, 8 KOs) over eight rounds.


