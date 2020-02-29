By Jeff Zimmerman

In a rough and tumble main event at the Southern Junction in Irving, Texas, middleweights Mark Vasquez (5-1, 2 KOs) and Lamar Bolden (0-2) ended in a no decision due to an accidental foul. Bolden ended up on the canvas multiple times as both guys got physical. After Bolden got a visit from the doctor, the fight was stopped at 2:57 of the first round of the scheduled four. Bolden protested the stoppage with the doctor, but to no avail. And once the fight was ruled a no decision, Vasquez team was unhappy with the result as they were hoping for a knockout as they felt Bolden was cleanly punched.

Garcia Promotions, led by 4x world champ Mikey Garcia, once again hosted a local show in front of one of his big fights. Last year, it was the battle with Errol Spence Jr. at Cowboy Stadium in front of 47,000 fans. On Saturday night, Garcia will face 2x world champ Jessie Vargas at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco that will draw between 10,000 – 12,000. Although Mikey was not in attendance, his brother and trainer Robert, worked the corner of several of his fighters.

Former world champion Paulie Ayala and Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik were in attendance along with Derrick James, trainer of Errol Spence Jr. and Jermell Charlo, as well as 154lb contender John Vera Jr.