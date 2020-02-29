WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) continued their monthly boxing events with their first event of 2020 Friday night at the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua.

The main event saw minimumweight Byron Castellon (14-13-3, 2 KOs) upset his countryman and WBA #5 ranked Jerson Ortiz (16-3, 7 KOs) by split decision. Castellon dropped Ortiz with a right hand in round one. In round two following multiple warnings the referee took a point away from Castellon for hitting Ortiz behind the head. Moments later in the same round Ortiz dropped Castellon. It was an exciting close fight from there on out filled with heavy exchanges. The official scores after the eight round distance was 76-73 and 75-74 for Castellon. The other score was 75-74 for Ortiz.

World champion twin brothers IBF flyweight champion Felix Alvarado and WBA junior lighweight champion Rene Alvarado fought in separate four round exhibitions for a special cause for children in the fight against cancer and lupus. Felix vs Martin Diaz and Rene vs Robin Zamora.

Rounding out the undercard:

Ricardo Blandon (12-2, 7 KOs) UD Harvy Calero (6-7-2, 1 KO) bantamweights

Winston Guerrero (11-0, 7 KOs) TKO 4 Hector Jose Cordero (12-14-5, 0 KOs) super flyweights

Reyneris Guitierres (4-0-1NC, 1 KO) NC rd 3 cut Natanael Rocha (4-4-1 NC 2 KOs)

Wendellin Cruz (2-0, 0 KOs) UD Eveling Ortega (0-2, 0 KOs) batamweights

Nolberto Casco (3-0, 2 KOs) UD Carlos Cruz (1-4, 0 KOs) superwelterweights

Haminton Blandon (2-0, 1 KO) TKO3 Alberto Carranza (2-12, 2 KOs) light flyweights

The event was billed “Boxeando por una Causa” (Boxing for a Cause) and was streamed on the Nica Boxing Facebook page.