February 29, 2020
TKO wins for Aponte and Zayas

Super featherweight Angel Aponte and 17-year-old welterweight wunderkind Xander Zayas both remained unbeaten on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

In a good match, Aponte (8-0, 4 KOs) scored a TKO win at :01 of round seven. The corner of Irving Macias (7-1, 4 KOs) stopped the bout because of complications from a bleeding nose. Macias visited the canvas in the first round. Aponte was cut on his right eye.

Zayas (4-0, 3 KOs) beat Marklin Bailey (6-7, 4 KOs) by TKO at 1:14 of the third round. The Puerto Rican dominated all the way with his speed and combinations to the head and body of Bailey, who was cut on his right eye. After a good combination from Zayas, the referee stopped the action in round three.

