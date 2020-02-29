February 29, 2020
Boxing Results

Boozer beats Beras by split decision

By Brad Snyder/The Undercard
Photos: Bob Ryder

Boozer Abreu2

Second 2 None Promotions had DeCarlos Banquet Center full as they produced a 5 fight card Friday night. The main event had middleweight Patrick Boozer (14-4, 4 KOs) going all six rounds to win by SD (59-55-Boozer, 60-54-Boozer, 58-56-Beras) over Jose Abreu Beras (14-8, 8 KOs). The fight placed Boozer against a very durable Beras, as he worked hard for the decision win.

Super middleweight Anthony Flagg (6-0, 5 KOs) and Ferris Golden (1-2) gave the crowd an exciting fight. Golden had Flagg in trouble early as a left to Flagg’s head produced a knockdown in the first. Later in the round, a wobbly Flagg was, also, sent back to the canvas with a flurry of punches by Golden. In the 2nd Round, Flagg began to settle and had Golden rocked a few times. The third had Flagg sending a tired and hurt Golden through the ropes for his first knockdown. Referee Ansel Stewart had seen enough and gave the victory to Flagg at the 2:47 mark of the 3rd Round.

Michael Wright (0-1) came out swinging wildly against welterweight Kenyall Rouser (2-0, 1 KO). Rouser landed two hard body shots to the right and one to the head of Wright to win by TKO at the 1:44 mark of the 2nd Round.

Super bantamweight Cameran Pankey (2-0, 2 KOs) looked impressive and had an electric fan base behind him, as he defeated Tyler Stokes (0-3) by TKO of the 1:44 mark of the 2nd Round.

Middleweight Reginald Harris and Carl Deaton opened the night of fights with an entertaining 4 Round bout. Both produced physical action, as Harris (2-0, 1 KO) won by UD (40-36, 40-36, 39-37) over Deaton (1-3).

The fights were promoted by Vi Tran and Kenny Moore. The fights were matched by Kenny Moore, Eric McGuire, and Aaron Rodriguez.


Nicholson Wins Tough Split Decision
TKO wins for Aponte and Zayas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>