By Brad Snyder/The Undercard

Photos: Bob Ryder

Second 2 None Promotions had DeCarlos Banquet Center full as they produced a 5 fight card Friday night. The main event had middleweight Patrick Boozer (14-4, 4 KOs) going all six rounds to win by SD (59-55-Boozer, 60-54-Boozer, 58-56-Beras) over Jose Abreu Beras (14-8, 8 KOs). The fight placed Boozer against a very durable Beras, as he worked hard for the decision win.

Super middleweight Anthony Flagg (6-0, 5 KOs) and Ferris Golden (1-2) gave the crowd an exciting fight. Golden had Flagg in trouble early as a left to Flagg’s head produced a knockdown in the first. Later in the round, a wobbly Flagg was, also, sent back to the canvas with a flurry of punches by Golden. In the 2nd Round, Flagg began to settle and had Golden rocked a few times. The third had Flagg sending a tired and hurt Golden through the ropes for his first knockdown. Referee Ansel Stewart had seen enough and gave the victory to Flagg at the 2:47 mark of the 3rd Round.

Michael Wright (0-1) came out swinging wildly against welterweight Kenyall Rouser (2-0, 1 KO). Rouser landed two hard body shots to the right and one to the head of Wright to win by TKO at the 1:44 mark of the 2nd Round.

Super bantamweight Cameran Pankey (2-0, 2 KOs) looked impressive and had an electric fan base behind him, as he defeated Tyler Stokes (0-3) by TKO of the 1:44 mark of the 2nd Round.

Middleweight Reginald Harris and Carl Deaton opened the night of fights with an entertaining 4 Round bout. Both produced physical action, as Harris (2-0, 1 KO) won by UD (40-36, 40-36, 39-37) over Deaton (1-3).

The fights were promoted by Vi Tran and Kenny Moore. The fights were matched by Kenny Moore, Eric McGuire, and Aaron Rodriguez.

