White, Kisner Claim Regional Titles in Hanover, MD

By Gary “Digital” Williams

Photos: Mike Greenhill

A sellout house of 4,800 fans saw one of the Beltway area’s rising stars earn a tough decision and saw two others win vacant regional titles on a Jeter Promotions card at the Hall at Live! Casino in Hanover, MD.



Laurel, MD super middleweight Demond “D’Best At It” Nicholson survived a sixth-round knockdown to win a tough 10-round split decision over a very game Mike “The Menace” Guy of Sacramento, CA.

Early in the bout, Nicholson seemed to be controlling Guy with a good left jab and would land some solid right hands. However, in the sixth round, Guy would catch Nicholson with a straight right hand and drop him to the canvas. From there, Nicholson started moving from side-to-side as Guy barreled forward and tried to pressure Nicholson. Guy would land some punches but most of the shots landed on Nicholson’s gloves as he had his hands up. Guy would do enough to win one judges’ scorecard as David Braslow scored the bout 96-93 for Guy. Judges Kenny Chevalier and Steve Rados saw the bout for Nicholson, 95-94. Nicholson raises his record to 23-3-1, 20 KO’s and Guy falls to 12-5-1, five KO’s.

The co-feature saw Washington, DC’s Jordan “Shortdog” White capture the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental Super Featherweight championship with a dominating seventh-round TKO over Rolando “Criminal” Solis of Cancun, Mexico. White’s speed and accuracy early proved to be the difference throughout the contest as he landed telling jabs and body shots. White looked as if he confused Solis by switching to southpaw in the contest. Early in the seventh round, White landed a crushing counter left hand that dropped Solis to the canvas. Solis would beat referee Kenny Chevalier’s count but Chevalier felt he was in no condition to continue. The bout was stopped at 15 seconds of the seventh round. White is now 10-1, seven KO’s while Solis loses for the first time in his United States debut and he is now 4-1-1, three KO’s.

Baltimore, MD cruiserweight “Slick” Nick Kisner won a 10-round unanimous decision over “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sam Crossed of Greenbelt, MD to claim the vacant Maryland State Cruiserweight title.

Despite being three years younger than his opponent, Kisner was the more experienced boxer and that experience showed as the bout progressed. Crossed started strongly as he tried to pressure Kisner in the first few rounds. However, by the middle of the bout, Kisner would be able to get his distance and Crossed would get fatigued and start to reach with his punches. Kisner remained poised throughout and would land solid jabs from distance in the second half of the bout. Judge Braslow scored the contest 99-91, while judges Chevalier and Rados saw the bout for Kisner, 96-94. Kisner, who lost more than 30 pounds for this contest, raises his record to 22-5-1, six KO’s while Crossed suffers his first loss and he is 9-1, five KO’s.

In other bouts on the card, Clinton, MD bantamweight Jay Stancil, III scored a first-round TKO over Antonio Lucaine of Mount Vernon, NY. Early in the first, Stancil would seem to drop Lucaine with a right hand but referee Dave Braslow would call a push and not call a knockdown. Later in the round, Stancil would dominate Lucaine and trap him near a neutral corner and land heavy head and body shots. Braslow would step in and halt the bout. The time of the stoppage was 1:21. Stancil is now 2-0, one KO while Lucaine is 0-4.

Dallas, TX featherweight Charles Clark upset “The Ambitious One” Malik Loften and won a six-round unanimous decision. The judges saw the quality of punches Clark threw in the bout as he landed solid shots to Loften’s head and body. Loften threw more punches but many of them did not land or were successfully blocked by Clark. Judge John Gradowski scored the bout 59-55, Judge Rados saw a shutout, 60-54 and judge Chevalier scored the bout 58-56 for Clark. Both men now have the same record at 3-2, two KO’s.

Owings Mills, MD lightweight Brandon “The Hitter” Chambers won a four-round split decision over Christopher “Bad Boy” Haney of Glendale Heights, IL in the third bout between the two men. Other than the draw between the two on October 18th at Live! Casino, this was the closest contest of the trilogy. Chambers seemed to be the busier of the two men in the contest as he seemed to outwork Haney in the contest. Haney, however, did enough to get the nod on judge Eric Irizarry’s card, 39-37. Judges Braslow and Rados both saw a shutout for Chambers, 40-36. Chambers is 3-0-1, two KO’s, winning two of his bouts against Haney. Haney drops to 0-6-2.

Cockeysville, MD super middleweight AJ “We Are” Williams registered a third-round knockout over Michael Brock Willis of Clarksburg, WVA. Williams used his height advantage to good use and in the third, he would throw a quick right-left combination that sent Willis crumpling to the canvas. Referee Braslow immediately stopped the bout at 2:20. Williams rises to 5-1, three KO’s while Haney remains winless at 0-6-2.

Middleweight Maurice “MG III” Winslow, now competing out of Odenton, MD, won by fourth-round disqualification over Dewayne “The Beast” Williams of Philadelphia, PA. The bout was a clinch fest as both boxers would get into numerous tangles and referee Eric Irizarry would have to repeatedly come between the two. Irizarry would take two points away from Williams in the third round for holding before the DQ and would deduct a point from Winslow in the fourth for the same infraction. Williams’s holding proved to be too excessive and Irizarry would call for the disqualification. Winslow is now 3-1, one KO while Williams falls to 1-6-1, one KO.

Germantown, MD super featherweight Ebrima “E-Boy” Jawara won a six-round unanimous decision over Philip “Rock Solid” Davis of Worcester, MA. Jawara was in complete control of the bout and would land solid jabs to Davis’s head and body throughout. Jawara would win by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 (twice). Jawara is 4-1, one KO while Davis is 2-3-1.

The opening contest saw Arnold, MD lightweight Blaze Fidler Hernandez win a four-round unanimous decision over Edward “The Mad” Hatler of Corydon, IN. Hernandez used nice quickness and accuracy to win the contest by scores of 39-37 (twice) and 40-36. Hernandez is now 1-0-1 while Hatler is 1-2.

The husband and wife team of Tony and Christen Jeter head Jeter Promotions. The matchmaker was Nick Tiberi and the ring announcer, celebrating his 64th birthday, was Henry “Discombobulating” Jones.

