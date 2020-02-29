By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC #11 super middleweight Jayde Mitchell (20-2, 10 KOs) was an upset split decision loser at the hands of Hungarian Istvan Szili (24-2-2, 13 KOs) over ten rounds at the StKilda Town Hall in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Saturday in a bout for the WBO Oriental title. Scores at the conclusion were 97-93, 94-96, 94-96.

135-pound prospect Liam Wilson (6-0, 4 KOs) stopped Venezuelan Jesus Cuadra (18-7, 14 KOs) in round five of a scheduled eight round bout.

Matchmaker Stuart Duncan.

Promoters Dean Lonergan and Lynden Hosking.