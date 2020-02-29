By Jeff Zimmerman and David Finger at ringside

In the second bout of the night undefeated junior middleweight Luis Ruiz Acevedo, 153, dominated Shawnee, Oklahoma’s Dennis “Pawnee Express” Knifechief, 154.8, stopping the 30-year old journeyman at 1:44 of round three. To his credit, Knifechief had a strategy that involved boxing behind the southpaw jab and coming in with lead overhand lefts. But Ruiz Acevedo was simply to fast and talented and easily frustrated every Knifechief offense with solid left hooks to the chin and right hands. By round three referee Rosario Solis saw enough after a picture perfect counter buckled Knifechief. Solis waved the fight off, awarding the victory to the California native, who now sees his record improve to 7-0, 5 KOs. Knifechief, who has now lost four straight fights to undefeated prospects, falls to 12-12-1, 7 KOs.

Undefeated flyweight Jesse Rodriguez, III, kicked off one of the most anticipated boxing events to hit the Lone Star State in years and in the process showed that he was a world class prospect in his own right as he dominated the gritty Marco “El Lobito” Sustaita, 110.8, stopping him at 1:10 of the eighth round. After a slow feeling out round in the opening round Lobito tried to up the pressure in round two. But by round three Rodriguez had taken control of the fight behind his rapid-fire combinations to the head and body. By round four the fight had turned into a boxing clinic put on by Rodriguez. There was no knockdowns but Lobito was visibly hurt when referee Lawrence Cole waved off the fight. With the win Rodriguez improves to 11-0, 7 KOs while Sustaita drops to 12-3-1, 10 KOs.