In an unprecedented move, the WBC has announced that it will award two WBC Mayan belts commemorating Mexican Independence Day on September 14. The winners of the fights between Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey in Carson, California, and Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin in Las Vegas, will both be presented with belts that have taken six months to create from gold, jade and other semi-precious stones and ceramics, melded with special resin in the design of serpents.



WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman explained that the WBC Board of Governors had been tied in votes for which fight most deserved this special status, so both had been chosen. “These belts are tremendous works of art which have Mexico’s heart in it. And whoever wins them will take them home and cherish them for the rest of their lives. It’s a piece of history for eternity.”