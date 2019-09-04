The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered a purse bid for the fight between WBA minimumweight champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong (20-0, 7 KOs) and mandatory challenger Jose Argumedo (23-4-1, 14 KOs), to take place on September 16 in the WBA’s Panama City offices. The purse bid will be directed by Aurelio Fiengo, deputy director of the Classification Committee.

Minimum bid will be $80,000, with the purse being distributed 75% to champion Niyomtrong and 25% to challenger Argumedo.