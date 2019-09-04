Photos: Stacey Verbeek



Unbeaten super middleweight Steven “So Cold” Nelson (15-0, 12 KOs) won by fourth round stoppage over normally durable Derrick “Superman” Findley (32-27-1, 23 KOs) on Sunday night in a large tent erected in the Century Link Arena parking lot in Omaha, Nebraska. Time was :02.

In the co-feature, unbeaten bantamweight Lawrence Newton (13-0, 7 KOs) won by six round unanimous decision over Telemundo favorite Daniel Lozano (15-8, 11 KOs). Scores were 58-55 across the board.

The card was promoted by B&B Promotions headed by Brian “BoMac” McIntyre and Terence “Bud” Crawford.



Other Results:

Abel Soriano TKO6 Rondarius Hunter (bantamweight)

Jose Jacobo KO1 Justin Likeness (welterweight)

Raul Chavaria W4 Steven Pulluaim (super welterweight)

Reyes Marquez TKO1 Wayne Collier (light heavyweight)

Emeka Ifekandu W4 Kevin Nauden (welterweight)

Treven Coleman NC Ronnell Burnett (super lightweight)

–

