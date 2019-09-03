Finally announced. Oleksandr Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs) will face Tyrone Spong (14-0, 13 KOs) in his heavyweight debut at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 12, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Oleksandr Usyk: “Spong is a fast and powerful heavyweight who has had much success in the ring. I must come through this test to challenge for the world heavyweight title I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Tyrone Spong: “After achieving most of my goals as a kickboxer and becoming one of the most decorated champions in the history of the sport, I wanted to test myself in the difficult and challenging sport of boxing. I have worked tirelessly during the last three years and now have the opportunity to prove my worth as a boxer against perhaps the best pound for pound, and most technically sound boxer in the world. Some may think the challenge may be too difficult, but I believe in myself, and look forward to being victorious on October 12.”