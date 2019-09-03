Heavyweight Carlos Takam (36-5-1, 28 KOs) has been added to the September 14 “Catskills Clash II” at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, New York. Takam was scheduled to fight formerly undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs) this past May but Usyk pulled out of that fight with an injury. The Takam-Usyk fight was not rescheduled so Takam will take on 6’5 Detroit native Craig Lewis (14-3-1, 8 KOs).

“I’m really excited,” said Takam, who is now fighting under the Star Boxing banner. “The USA is new for me. I have to create my fan base there. Only good job and humility can do this. And I can tell you, I’m ready to satisfy USA boxing fans as I did in Africa, in Europe and elsewhere before. No doubt, I am ready to do the job.”