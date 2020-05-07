WBC Talks devoted an entire show to speaking with legendary Hall of Fame trainer Ignacio “Nacho” Beristaín.

Born in Actopan, Veracruz, Don Nacho fell in love with boxing since he was a child, he even had a brief career as a boxer; However, fate had another story for him, because after hanging up the gloves he started his career as a coach.

At the beginning with amateur boxers whom he took to participate in the Olympics, the last of them in Moscow 80 – a passage that Don Nacho prefers to forget. On that occasion, he remembers that, despite the great performance of his pupils, they were unfairly eliminated, so this was the last time he had a relationship with amateur boxing where it is worth mentioning, he brought 4 medals to Mexico.

Already as a professional coach, Mr. Beristain has trained great world champions including: Daniel Zaragoza, who by the way has a very special affection, Gilberto Román, Víctor Rabanales, Gustavo Espadas Jr., Ricardo López, Juan Manuel and Rafael Márquez, Abner Mares, Jorge Arce, Óscar de la Hoya, Adrián Hernández, Carlos Cuadras, Jessica Chávez, Jhonny González and Rey Vargas, to name a few, since in total they have been more than 25 world champions.

Visibly happy, Don Nacho recalled through some photos that were passed on the screen of those years of youth, his beginnings and of course the place where he left his heart: the famous Romanza gym located in the Granjas Mexico neighborhood of the Iztacalco delegation,

It is worth mentioning Japanese, Argentine, Russian, and English fighters have arrived from all over the world in order to receive the guidance of the considered finest Mexican coach.

A very fun dynamic was the one proposed by the President of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán who asked him about his pupils.

More disciplined: Daniel Zaragoza

Best Technique: Gilberto Román and Juan Manuel Márquez

Greatest courage: Daniel Zaragoza and Juan Manuel Márquez

The fastest: Juan Manuel Márquez

The most undisciplined: Víctor Rabanales

The friendliest: Ricardo López

Strongest punch: Rafael Márquez

Continuing with the dynamics, one that could not be missed is that of the ideal boxer and here WBC put Don Nacho on the ropes.

Power: Roberto Durán

Jaw: Daniel Zaragoza

Jab: Juan Manuel Márquez / Gilberto Román

Stylist Boxing: Muhammad Ali

Brave: Daniel Zaragoza

