Former WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz officially joined Team Canelo to be trained by Eddy and Chepo Reynoso. Eddy himself published a video on @CaneloTeam Instagram account to welcome Ruiz, who faces a new stage in his career and intends to become world champion again, now with a different training team and in a new setting.

Ruiz was rumored to be joining Canelo’s team months ago. In fact, a few weeks ago, the fighter told WBA president Gilberto Jesús Mendoza through an Instagram Live that there were advanced talks.

Ruiz surprised the world last year when he knocked out Anthony Joshua and became the first Mexican heavyweight champion in history. But when he came back for a rematch in December, he lost the crown in a performance far beneath the first match.

“The Destroyer” admitted that he didn’t train properly for the fight and that that played a big part in his defeat. Now, under Reynoso’s command, he aims to return to the top of boxing and become world champion again.