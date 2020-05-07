By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech is confident that former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will come to Australia for exhibition bouts. Fenech told the Wide World of Sports, “It’s exciting. I know he’s not going to fight for the world title again. But listen, while I would never let one of my friends get hurt, I would let him fight Deontay Wilder. Give me three months training with him. I’d have no problem at all with Mike fighting.

“But he doesn’t really want to fight now, he’s just going to do some exhibitions. He’s really making some great money for charity, him and his foundation.

“But watching him on the pads the other day, wow, pretty awesome. To see him at 53, doing what he did the other day is pretty amazing. He said to me, ‘Jeff, I’ve only trained for three days and I feel great again.’

“If he trains properly and everything goes right, I think he’ll look sensational. He’s excited and when he’s excited, I know he works hard. It’s not about making a comeback, it’s about a couple of exhibitions.”