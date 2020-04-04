Women’s Champions
English Speaking panel
Christy Martin, boxing pioneer
Jelena Mrdjenovich, WBC featherweight champion
Jessica McCaskill, WBC super lightweight champion
Tina Ruprecht, WBC minimumweight champion
Mark Taffet, Claressa´s Shield manager
Malte Müller; WBC Women´s Championship Committee Chairman
Jill Diamond; WBC Women´s Championship Committee Vice-Chairman
Rajah Amashe, former world champion and member of the WBC Women´s Championship Committee
Victor Silva
The talk focused upon promoting boxing, equality, first fights, discrimination and challenges. Women’s Boxing isn’t what it used to be; however, we really need to keep fighting together, making combined efforts, and evolving our ethos in order to create a more just sport, in which everyone gets what they earn by the sweat of their brow, based on talent and not gender.
Spanish Speaking panel
Mauricio Sulaimán – President of the World Boxing Council
Ana Maria Torres
Mariana Juarez
Lupita Martinez
Ibeth Zamora
Jessica Chavez
Yamileth Mercado
Kenya Enriquez
Maria Micheo
Katharina Thanderz
Sulem Urbina
Victor Silva – Mediator
Showing great enthusiasm and a unique energy our guests of WBC TALKS round # 10, consisted of a tremendous lineup of women champions.
From Spain, Guatemala, the United States and Mexico, the power of women boxing stars, who shared with all the fans their beginnings in boxing, how difficult it was to break through into this sport and how they discovered yet also worked for success inside a ring.
Our guests stressed that women’s boxing has grown exponentially and even though there are still many goals ahead, they have shown that they have everything they need to be the main events of important international cards.
