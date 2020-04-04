Women’s Champions

English Speaking panel

Christy Martin, boxing pioneer

Jelena Mrdjenovich, WBC featherweight champion

Jessica McCaskill, WBC super lightweight champion

Tina Ruprecht, WBC minimumweight champion

Mark Taffet, Claressa´s Shield manager

Malte Müller; WBC Women´s Championship Committee Chairman

Jill Diamond; WBC Women´s Championship Committee Vice-Chairman

Rajah Amashe, former world champion and member of the WBC Women´s Championship Committee

Victor Silva

The talk focused upon promoting boxing, equality, first fights, discrimination and challenges. Women’s Boxing isn’t what it used to be; however, we really need to keep fighting together, making combined efforts, and evolving our ethos in order to create a more just sport, in which everyone gets what they earn by the sweat of their brow, based on talent and not gender.

–

Spanish Speaking panel

Mauricio Sulaimán – President of the World Boxing Council

Ana Maria Torres

Mariana Juarez

Lupita Martinez

Ibeth Zamora

Jessica Chavez

Yamileth Mercado

Kenya Enriquez

Maria Micheo

Katharina Thanderz

Sulem Urbina

Victor Silva – Mediator

Showing great enthusiasm and a unique energy our guests of WBC TALKS round # 10, consisted of a tremendous lineup of women champions.

From Spain, Guatemala, the United States and Mexico, the power of women boxing stars, who shared with all the fans their beginnings in boxing, how difficult it was to break through into this sport and how they discovered yet also worked for success inside a ring.

Our guests stressed that women’s boxing has grown exponentially and even though there are still many goals ahead, they have shown that they have everything they need to be the main events of important international cards.

–