April 4, 2020
Boxing News

Boxing Buzz

Another Saturday with nothing going on in boxing. Normally the busiest day.
—–
Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua would be “extremely interested” in a Tyson Fury showdown if a step aside agreement with Deontay Wilder can be reached.
—–
Carlos Monzon vs. Winky Wright in today’s semi-final of the WBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament. Can Winky get another knockout?
—–
The latest from Kingry:
Screenshot 2020 04 04 At 12.03.16 Pm

WBC Talks: Episode 10

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >