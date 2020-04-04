Another Saturday with nothing going on in boxing. Normally the busiest day.
—–
Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua would be “extremely interested” in a Tyson Fury showdown if a step aside agreement with Deontay Wilder can be reached.
—–
Carlos Monzon vs. Winky Wright in today’s semi-final of the WBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament. Can Winky get another knockout?
—–
The latest from Kingry:
Boxing Buzz
Another Saturday with nothing going on in boxing. Normally the busiest day.
Kingry will knock out Tank.
Haney vs Kingry is a pick-em.
US vs Soros will end in an execution.