39-year-old Winky Wright knocked out prime Hall of Famer Carlos Monzon in the eighth round of the WBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament. Winky will face Sugar Ray Robinson in the final.
I have a question. Is the guy, who designed this program, related to Winky Wright? Hate to burst anybody’s bubble, but Winky Wright is having better success as a digital fighter than as a real fighter when it comes to being in a tournament.
Winky was awesome and Delahoya ducked him his whole career but the Winky I knew didn’t have the ko power they’re giving him here. If he wins all these fights I’d figure they’d be decisions but maybe not who knows
Bullshit you don’t know nothing about boxing ; you can say what you want about Oscar but he never ducked anyone even when he was no more in his prime… Hater
Wishful thinking
How much acid does this guy drop?
OMG…. Social distancing is driving some of us mad.
No fucking way!
The guy who created this must have some kind of sick investment in Winky Wright because there is no way he would have defeated Monzón. Carlos would have annihilated him. I can see him beating Leonard because Ray was a natural welterweight, but as middleweight king, Monzón was unstoppable. I thought I was going to enjoy this, but I’m starting to have my doubts. Oh, one more thing, Marvin Hagler would have never pulled out of a fight, no matter who the opponent. He merits an apology for such disrespect.
Monzon was never knocked out in his carreer and went undefeated for a long time after being defeated early in his carreer and Winky wasn’t a puncher.. Total bullshit..
Monzón would have walked right through Winky. Yes, I agree with you, total bullshit. Also, what’s your take on Hagler pulling out of a fight against Sugar Ray Robison? The Marvelous one would never duck an opponent.
Hagler probably pulled out because you know against Ray Robinson there is no way he would have ever caught up to him. Similar to Hagler’s fight vs Leonard
Just shows what WBSS knows.lol They picked Wright to ko 2 Hall of Fame and All Time Greats in Leonard and Monzon. Wright between 2012 (end of his career) and 2002 had 0 ko’s but did decision several welterweights like Mosley, Trinidad and Quartey.
We need the 80’s and 90’s of boxing back.