Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Robinson ended Winky Wright’s reign of terror in the final of the World Boxing Super Series Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament on Sunday. Robinson knocked out Wright in round six. Winky, not known as a KO artist, had previously kayoed Sugar Ray Leonard and Carlos Monzon.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Roy Jones – Marvin Hagler – Thomas Hearns – GGG – Canelo – Bernard Hopkins – COME ON !!
Winky Wright at 39?
PLEASE ……………..
Lol about time “they” get it right here, although Winky Wright wasn’t a bad fighter he had absolutely zero business in the ring with Robinson even in a fantasy match up. I remember Sam Solomon who was a limited poor mans Lamotta or Fullmer gave Wright fits. The latter mentioned would have mauled Winky.
They must have been reading our comments and decided to make a “correction” in the fight in how it truly is supposed to end. I think Roy Jones or James Toney could have easily stepped in place of Wright and made the level of competition on a higher scale. No offense, but that is my 2 cents.