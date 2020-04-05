Robinson derails Winky Express Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Robinson ended Winky Wright’s reign of terror in the final of the World Boxing Super Series Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament on Sunday. Robinson knocked out Wright in round six. Winky, not known as a KO artist, had previously kayoed Sugar Ray Leonard and Carlos Monzon. Winky does it again

