By Robert Coster

Sad news from Italy. Former Italian and European cruiserweight champion Angelo Rottoli has fallen victim to the Coronavirus at age 61. Rottoli’s career went from 1981 to 1990 and he accumulated a final tally of 29-3-2 with 15 KOs. Rottoli, a popular crowd-pleaser, and was unbeaten (23-0-2) when he faced WBC champion Carlos De Leon for the title in 1987, losing by 5th round TKO in his hometown of Bergamo. RIP, Angelo.