By Robert Coster
Sad news from Italy. Former Italian and European cruiserweight champion Angelo Rottoli has fallen victim to the Coronavirus at age 61. Rottoli’s career went from 1981 to 1990 and he accumulated a final tally of 29-3-2 with 15 KOs. Rottoli, a popular crowd-pleaser, and was unbeaten (23-0-2) when he faced WBC champion Carlos De Leon for the title in 1987, losing by 5th round TKO in his hometown of Bergamo. RIP, Angelo.
Anthony Yarde lost his grandmother and father to COVID-19 recently. The danger in this new strand of virus is how one’s immune system will react. Young, old, in-shape, out-of-shape, or whatever it does not matter. Anyone’s immune system is fair game for over reaction and death can be an outcome. The higher risk folks are diabetics, heart disease (ie, CHF, cardiomyopathy), immunocompromised, the pregnant, and the elderly. This is a pandemic not an epidemic. Last recorded pandemic was 1918 in dealing with the Spanish Flu. There are no magic potions or herbs to take or use that will stop this virus. Johnson & Johnson released medical literature that a vaccine may be approved possibly by September. In the mean time, understand this is not a hoax or some BS conspiracy theory dreamed by some keyboard analyst with nothing to do except stir panic. Take a course in zoology, virology, and microbiology and understand how viruses can adapt and change their DNA to infect one host to the other. Hope this information helps you in understanding what we are up against.