Sugar Ray Robinson knocked out late sub Jake LaMotta in the seventh round to advance to the final of the WBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament. LaMotta lost yesterday to Carlos Monzon, but got a spot in the semis when Marvin Hagler pulled out. Robinson will face the winner of Carlos Monzon vs. Winky Wright.

The latest episode of Salita Promotions YouTube series “Train Like a Boxer” has been released and features Swedish-born heavyweight contender Otto Wallin working out in his New York City apartment.

Four-times national champion and Tyson Fury’s cousin, Josh Frankham, has turned professional with Frank Warren and will make his debut under the Queensberry Promotions banner when boxing resumes following the current restrictions.

MTK Global has signed Team GB Youth Olympic light welterweight bronze medallist Hassan Azim.

Thammanoon Niyomtrong, a.k.a “Knockout CP Freshmart,” was named WBA Boxer of the Month for March. Heavyweight Robert Helenius received an honorable mention.