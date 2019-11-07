WBC Statement: The WBC is happy to acknowledge the new standard set by WADA with a higher threshold with regards to Clenbuterol. This is a confirmation of the innocence of fighters like Saul Canelo Alvarez and Francisco Vargas who once were in the middle of controversy when Clean Boxing Program tests performed by VADA found Clenbuterol in their examination.

The WBC has received an additional report from VADA in which 2 Mexican fighters showed atypical findings of Clenbuterol, which are well below the new WADA standard and all fighters will receive proper nutrition education from the WBC Clean Boxing Program and Weight Management Program.

WBC champion Rey Vargas and WBC challenger Julio Cesar Martinez are at no fault with regards to their VADA atypical finding.

Effective on June 1, 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) established a new threshold in relation to the detection of Clenbuterol. WADA’s new standard intends to ensure that results management entities address and resolve positive anti-doping tests emanating from the consumption of contaminated meat products in a fair manner for the athlete. That will prevent athletes from being penalized for an anti-doping rule violation as a result of consuming contaminated meat.

WADA’s List of Prohibited List includes Clenbuterol because it promotes muscle growth through anabolic properties. However, scientific studies have shown to WADA’s satisfaction that athletes can test positive for low levels of Clenbuterol after consuming contaminated meat. That finding has led to WADA reviewing their recommended results management rules governing adverse findings for Clenbuterol.

The WBC has been at the forefront of handling Clenbuterol cases consistently with the new WADA standard. In the Clenbuterol positive cases detected since the WBC implemented the WBC Clean Boxing Program, the athletes have been allowed to provide documentation and evidence that shows whether the athlete unknowingly consumed meat contaminated with Clenbuterol in or from these high-risk countries.

The levels of Clenbuterol and related substances found in WBC CBP cases to date (e.g., Canelo Alvarez, Francisco Vargas, and Luis Nery) have been significantly lower than the new WADA standard. Even before the new WADA standard, the WBC has consistently treated those cases accordingly, thus, after an extensive investigation, the WBC did not penalize the affected athletes.