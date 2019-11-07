WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue overcame a cut above his right eye in the second round and getting rocked for the first time in his career in the ninth round to claim a memorable points victory over the heroic Nonito Donaire on Thursday night to win the bantamweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series in Saitama, Japan.



“Donaire was a very, very strong opponent,” said Inoue afterward. “This is the first cut I have had in my career. I think Donaire is a true champion. Winning the Ali Trophy is the biggest thing so far in my career and I see a bright future in front of me. I am not the greatest of all time yet, but that is the goal.”

The Muhammad Ali Trophy was presented to Inoue by Japanese boxing legend Masahiko Harada better known as “Fighting Harada,” a former world champion in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions.